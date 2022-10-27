Our Sunday school lesson this week focused on the story of the three Hebrews in Babylon who stood strong in their faith and were then thrown into the fire for their refusal to renounce faith in God. (Daniel 3)
King Nebuchadnezzar erected an image and gathered the officers of his empire together and directed that they all bow to this statute. The three Hebrews recognized this as an attempt to pressure them into renouncing God and declaring allegiance and worship to this idol. They refused to discard their faith and were ready to pay with their lives.
The king’s threats were real, and these faithful believers were thrown into the furnace. But they were spared from death by God’s intervention and the king then quickly changed course and blessed God. These men demonstrated genuine faith in God. Will our faith stand in times of test?
Evangelical services are planned for Oct. 24-30 at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
— Lyndon Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.