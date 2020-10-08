As we transition from the heat of summer and the green hills and mountains, we marvel again at the cool, crisp mornings and the brilliant colors of the trees around us. Another growing season is over and in a few months winter will be here. Then we look forward to spring again, with its new growth and yet another summer.
This process has been going on for millennia. We know what to expect. This orderly pattern points to a God who created this universe with its movement and cycles. The moon never has an errant path, and the prospect of it colliding with the earth is not one of our concerns. This should be no surprise for
God has said, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”
Yes, in the earth’s history there have been eclipses and massive storms and earthquakes, but the same God who created it is still controlling it. Indeed, the magnitude of these events helps us realize our weakness and insignificance. Maybe that’s why many people's minds turn to God in these events.
Seasons come and seasons go, but the God of heaven is unchanged by time or men's devices. Come worship with us on Sunday morning at 9 to learn more about this unchanging God and His plan for each one of us.
— Eugene Witmer
