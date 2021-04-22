The prophet Isaiah was called by God to warn his people of their sin and coming judgment.
Isaiah 1:18 says, “Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
The idea of scarlet is bright red in color. This color was obtained in cloth from the eggs of a small insect found in the countries east of the Mediterranean Sea. The cotton material was dipped twice in this dye to produce a permanently fixed color. Nothing was able to remove this color once dyed.
Isaiah used this illustration to help the Israelites realize the seriousness of their sins. They were not able to remove the sins from their heart. No effort of man, no external rite, no tears, no sacrifice would ever be able to remove this stain from them.
However, God told them he would be able to clean them up and make them white as snow. White is the emblem for pure, clean, innocence.
We, too, are stained by sin that will bar us from heaven. The only way to have this stain removed is to allow God, through Jesus’ sacrifice for us, to remove this stain from our hearts.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.”
Won’t you allow Jesus to clean your heart so you can one day stand before him in peace?
— Glen G. Burkholder
