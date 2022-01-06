As we stand at the open door of the year 2022, many people make New Year’s resolutions.
May I suggest another resolution for you to add to your list? To begin each day with God.
We all tend to fill our days to the max. But we are best prepared to meet the challenges of the day by first spending time with God. God can give us a calm that will accompany us each hour of the day.
We should not only begin our day with God but also walk with him through the experiences of our day. It has been suggested that we should be like a compass needle — when-ever not focused on something else, our minds turn back to God. What better way to find our minds?
Will you join me in this New Year’s resolution?
— Glenn E. Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.