Have you ever wondered what God’s face looks like? Sometimes when we talk to someone repeatedly without ever seeing them, we form a mental image of them. That’s how it can be for God — we have to imagine how he might look because we can not see him until we get to heaven.
But God has given us a glimpse of himself in his Word. In Numbers 6:25-26 we have reference to Gods face shining on his people. I picture a radiant smile of love and approval, a face bright with glory and perfection. He smiles on us when we do his will and obey his Word. We need to have victory over sin and heed the promptings of the Holy Spirit to have his approval.
In Psalm 34:16 we again have reference to God’s face but it is not a happy picture. His face is against them that do evil. I picture a stern face, a look of sorrow that men would turn away from God. He is sending a message of warning to the wicked, helping them to see the seriousness of their condition. He allows difficulties to catch their attention. It is a sad day when God turns his face away.
Throughout this life, we seek God’s face in a figurative way. Someday we will see God face to face. Will he have a shining smile for us when we meet him or will he need to turn his face away and say “Depart from me”? Let’s prepare to meet him now.
— Gerald Groff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.