“Put on therefore...meekness" (Colossians 3:12). God commands His children to be meek. Meekness is synonymous to humility, mildness and gentleness.
Jesus is our perfect example of meekness. All through his life, someone was seeking to trick him into sin, to hurt him in some way or worse yet, to take his life. Yet Jesus never sinned by taking revenge, by losing his temper, or even by speaking unkindly to his enemies. Rather, he often would turn these affronts into lessons for all his listeners.
Jesus displayed his noblest example of meekness at his unfair trial. Cruel men shamefully beat him, crowned him with thorns and led him away to the cruelest death they could devise. He endured it all patiently, knowing that his death could bring salvation to his very persecutors.
God has great blessings in store for those who follow Jesus’ example of meekness. “Blessed are the meek.” (Matthew 5:5) God promises rest and inner peace to the humble. “The meek will he guide in judgment: and the meek will he teach his way.” (Psalm 25:9)
— James Groff
