“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void: and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” (Genesis 1:12)
“He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so come, Lord Jesus. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” (Revelation 22:20-21)
These are the first and last two verses in the Bible. Encompassed between these verses is time. You and I are living somewhere in this dash of time between God creating the world and mankind, and Jesus coming and bringing an end to the world and time. The Christian finds this comforting, but the unbeliever finds this disturbing.
The reason for this is that the Christian has accepted what God has provided for sinful man to be saved: the shed blood of Jesus. God’s spirit comes to dwell with one who believes and accepts God’s provision and bestows peace that only God can give.
Do you desire to have peace like this, and knowledge that all is well with your soul? The Bible contains the theme of God’s plan for your salvation, how it unfolded, how God wants His children to live, and what eternity holds in store for the Christian. Come worship with us.
— Galen Shaum
