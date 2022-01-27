Many authors of poetry and prose have depicted life as an uphill climb to the heavenly summits. Even in the divinely inspired word of God, we read about “ascending into the hill of the Lord” (Psalm 24:3) and of coming “unto Mount Sion and unto the heavenly Jerusalem.” (Hebrews 12:22)
Our progress is so dependent upon keeping our focus on that goal. Our desire to reach it safely only deepens when we study God’s descriptions of heaven’s glories.
Sometimes we come to scenic overlooks in our climb heavenward: a success, some special joy, an illness or the death of a loved one. These may be colored with happiness or pain, but God wants to use these experiences to strengthen us for the ensuing climb.
So let us keep ever climbing, finding joy in each moment. Surely the experience at the summit will be well worth our every effort.
— Isaac Horst
