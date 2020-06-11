In a recent meditation, we considered the inspiration of Jesus coming down. Where did Christ come down from? He left the lofty heights of heaven. He departed from the glorious presence of his Father. He gave up the beauty and perfection of his home.

Why did Christ come down? He came down to fulfill his Father’s will. He came to the dark, sin-cursed earth to live as a man and to exemplify how we ought to live today. Prophets of preceding generations announced that a messiah would come to offer redemption for all men — Christ came down to fulfill those prophecies. Since he came down, he could voluntarily give his perfect blood to purchase your salvation.

How does this affect us? We ought to acknowledge our unworthiness before Christ, and gladly live in obedience to his Word, the Bible. We ought to regularly express our thanks to God for his gift of salvation. Certainly, if Christ came from so high to serve us, then we also should stoop to help each other. Christ has provided what we need to prepare for eternity. With this provision, we have hope that death in him will take us up to meet the very one who came down.

— David Hursh

