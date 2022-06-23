There’s nothing like a soft bed after a long day of work. Rest and sleep are a wonderful blessing,
recharging our energy and focus and changing yesterday’s problems into tomorrow’s solutions. We all need rest.
From our continued studies of Hebrews, it turns out our tired bodies aren’t the only part of us needing rest. In each of our spirits and souls there’s a tossing restlessness despite our attempts to appease, sedate or ignore, a restlessness to which the book of Hebrews offers the only cure: faith in Jesus Christ.
Just as a night of sleep rejuvenates our aching muscles and tired minds, so a faith and friendship with Jesus soothes our spirits, replacing our restless fears, guilt and emptiness with trust, forgiveness and a real reason to live. It’s a rest deep enough to balance any misery, hardship or injustice, but Hebrews says a believer’s present rest is only the beginning of the peace that is coming after our lifeless bodies are laid to rest, and our spirits are united with our Jesus.
“Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief.” (Hebrews 4:11)
— Kendall Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.