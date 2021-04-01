The Bible compares living for Jesus to an athlete running a race. When someone runs a race, he must know where the finish line is. In this race, the finish line is the heavenly gate. Choices are like intersections. We need to make the right choice so that we continue toward heaven. A successful athlete knows that proper nutrition is key to endurance. We need to be nourished by feasting on God’s word. A half-hearted runner will not be successful in this race.
Many portions of the race are strenuous and challenging. We need to lay aside hindrances to be successful. Some hindrances are vices, the love of earthly things, which we can never take to heaven, and the desire to fit in here below.
An athlete also realizes that inactivity weakens him. Likewise, idleness makes the Christian prone to failure. The devil takes advantage of an idle mind to bring temptation. We need to be busy in the work of the Lord.
The most beautiful thing in the Christian race is that we can all run this race and we can each be winners. May we say, like Paul in Philippians 3:14, “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment: 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— Gerald Groff
