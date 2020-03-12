We welcome all to worship Christ with us and learn together to be his disciples at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and the second Sunday evening of each month at 7:30 p.m.
Our society is good at categorizing people. Rich, poor, educated, drop out, popular, outcast, industrious, lazy ... humanity is quick to judge on appearances. Often, we struggle to live up to a label we covet or we try to live down one that we despise, all the while believing that our social status defines who we are.
But these labels define our exterior shells, not our inner selves. Who is the real you, deep within? Why do we label our status instead of our souls? Why would we hide our true identity and instead allow other people to define who we are?
Society has you labeled. But so has someone else. He can see right through your carefully crafted facade to the real you. He sees your heart. He notices the goodness in your heart as well as the darkness. He understands because he created you. God’s label for you is beloved.
Perhaps you find this hard to believe because you have never felt loved. Perhaps you’ve only felt beloved for what others can get out of you, and are wary of more demands. Perhaps you worry that being beloved is a result of good behavior and do not think that you will measure up.
Society’s labels can rob you of the ability to feel beloved because you allow them to define you. But God is patient and tender. He can take you by small steps into an understanding of his love.
Isaiah 30:21 says “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it.”
— Dwight Wadel