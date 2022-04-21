In our worship service this morning our congregational songs and our minister’s sermon focused on Easter. We are inspired as we contemplate Jesus’ work to atone for the sin of humankind.
After Jesus’ crucifixion his body was placed in a stone tomb. There was a contingent of soldiers stationed outside to guard against any intruders and a large stone was rolled over the doorway. It seemed that Jesus’ death was final. (Matthew 27:62-66)
Those who followed Jesus and accepted his teaching were devastated. They trusted Jesus as the Son of God and accepted him as their Messiah only to have now witnessed his crucifixion and death. (Luke 23:48-49)
But the next morning several believers visited the grave. Imagine their surprise to realize that the grave was empty. Two angels met them and explained that Jesus was resurrected to life and had left the grave, just as he had prophesied. Later that day Jesus met these disciples and showed himself to them. (Luke 24:13-35)
We rejoice with these disciples and believers everywhere to understand the resurrection of Jesus. Death is no match for the power of God. This same power is evident in our world today as God transforms hearts to new life in him.
— Lyndon Burkholder
