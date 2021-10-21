The things we say probably affect more people than any other action we take. It is not surprising then, to find that Proverbs give special direction to the words we speak and how we speak to them.
Proverbs 25:18 speaks of a person who uses their tongue to bring false witness against their neighbor. He damaged his neighbor’s reputation and hurt him just as if he would have struck him with a sword.
Today, so many carelessly use their tongues to lie, curse, gossip, slander and twist the truth. All this damages the reputation of leaders, destroys relationships, starts feuds among neighbors and creates havoc in families.
Why not talk well of others, instead of spreading gossip? A person with a controlled and caring tongue will know when silence is best or when good advice should be offered. They will speak well of their neighbor and speak only what is true.
We all need the reminder to think before we speak of others. Is what I am saying kind? Is it honest? Would I want someone else to say this same thing about me? If your words do not pass this test, then don’t say them.
We welcome everyone to join us in worship at our Sunday morning service at 9 a.m.
— Nevin Witmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.