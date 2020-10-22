“Forgive, that you may be forgiven,” Jesus said. (Luke 6:37)
Forgiveness may be one of the supreme desires of our hearts, at least if we are humble enough to acknowledge it. Forgiveness is painful because we have to lay our finger on a wound deep within our own hearts, or deep within the heart of another we have wronged. When we ask to be forgiven, we recognize the poverty of indebtedness, loneliness and strained relationships. We begin to see, with some perspective, how much we need the sister or brother we have wronged. We want, above all, to be made whole and free.
In our world today, spite and injuries abound. Yet Christ calls us to the courageous act of forgiveness, of loving and blessing even our enemies. This is the great triumph of compassion in the midst of grief. This is the unspeakable gift that God offers us, if only we are willing to practice it ourselves. Only the heart willing to extend forgiveness is sufficiently prepared to receive it.
Our worship services are every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. God bless your week.
— Darren Wadel
