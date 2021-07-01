“The fruit of the Spirit is longsuffering.” (Galatians 5:23)
“The Lord is not slack concerning his promise as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”
What is longsuffering? It is the long and patient endurance of offense.
God’s righteousness could destroy us when we fail. Can we as mankind deny God, use his name in swearing and bywords, resist his claim on our lives, and not experience his wrath? God is patiently waiting for us to see where we have gone wrong, and then repent and correct our ways.
Christians are to be bearing this fruit of the spirit. There will not be anger and fighting when there are misunderstandings. Being longsuffering will help us to build strong friendships and will help us to be kind neighbors, loving parents and enduring life companions.
Having Christ as our helper, our guide and our savior will make it possible for us to be longsuffering.
— Calvin Nolt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.