Notice with me a few highlights of Isaiah 43. I’m sure this was a very comforting message in 700 B.C., and these promises are just as real for us today.
Verse two mentions three situations where God promises his presence with his people. First, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee.” Maybe the Israelites who read this remembered God’s providence at the Red Sea. With the Egyptians closing in and no way out, God miraculously provided dry ground in the midst of the sea for his people to cross over. So whatever waters of affliction threaten you today, God’s promise to you is, “I will be with thee.”
Secondly, “(When thou passest) through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee.” My mind went to the story of Israel at the Jordan River. With this large group of wilderness travelers about to arrive in the Promised Land, here was this last obstacle of the Jordan River, and flooding its banks, at that. But again, no problem for God. he simply piled up the water and held it back until his people were safely across. So remember, not even the flooded rivers of doubt and worry can overflow those who trust God.
Thirdly, “When thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned.” Certainly Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, the three Hebrew men in Babylon, experienced this quite literally. We can be convinced, just as they were, that God will accomplish his purposes even in times of difficulty. Sometimes God allows “fires of trial” to refine us and strengthen us.
Let us trust God and worship him, for he extends his blessing and promises to those who follow him.
— Nevin Wadel