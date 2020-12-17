“What is truth?” Pilate questioned his prisoner, and then, seemingly without waiting for a reply, left the room (John 18:28-40)
What is truth? This question has haunted mankind for millennia. To some truth seems relative. To some truth seems elusive. Some avoid truth. Some seek truth. Can we know truth?
God is truth. Deuteronomy 32:4 says God is “a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is he.” In fact, it is impossible for God to lie. (Hebrews 6:18)
Therefore, God’s word is truth. The Bible is an infallible guide to follow. Its teaching are applicable to every aspect of our lives.
So, can we know truth? Yes, through God. He has preserved his word for us. Are you basing your beliefs on truth or have you been building your life on the shaky philosophes of men?
Ask God to reveal his truth to you as you meditate on his word. “If from thence thou shalt seek the Lord they God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul. (Deuteronomy 4:29)
Join us in following and worshipping the God of truth.
— Josiah Nolt
