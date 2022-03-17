“Why am I here?” Let’s think about this question again. We desire to follow the teaching and example of Jesus.
One purpose for our lives is to continue the work that Jesus began during his earthly ministry. That work remains unfinished. Jesus “went about doing good.” (Acts 10:38)
Following Jesus’ example of caring for and sharing with the people around us is our responsibility. If we look for opportunities, we will find many of them. Even simple acts of care for others can demonstrate the love of Jesus. (Matthew 10:42)
When the purpose of our life is to follow Jesus’ example the daily grind becomes meaningful. Sometimes the needs around us seem overwhelming. Let’s rise to the challenge of continuing the ministry of Jesus through our lives.
— Glenn E. Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.