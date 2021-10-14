At our service Wednesday evening Brother Laverne shared a sermon titled, “Living with a forgiving spirit.” The text was Matthew 18. The disciple Peter asks Jesus how many times in one day he must forgive one who wrongs him. Jesus describes our responsibility to forgive others especially since we have received the forgiveness of our father, God.
Some observations from this passage: Forgiving others humbles us and reminds us of the forgiveness we have received for wrong we have done. Sometimes we may find it easier to forgive larger injustices rather than smaller ones. Small hurts may bother us longer than larger ones.
Similarly, it may be the co-workers or family members who are closest to us to whom we will most struggle to forgive. Forgiveness is most needed when wrongs committed against us cannot be reconciled and harm cannot be repaired. When one chooses to extend mercy rather than to pursue justice, and to reject opportunity for revenge, offended persons can be reconciled.
God has offered the ultimate forgiveness and provided for our reconciliation to him. We cannot claim that forgiveness unless we extend forgiveness to those who wrong us. “And, from the Lord’s prayer, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
— Lyndon Burkholder
