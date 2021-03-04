Imagine you are with me on a small hill overlooking the rocky shore of the ocean. The horizon turns from a dark gray to a brilliant red as the sun slowly works its way into sight.
I am sure that each one of us has a desire to see a beautiful sunrise. There is something awesome and magnificent about it. In fact, words fall short trying to describe it. Did you ever wonder why they are so beautiful? Who designs them? If the designer can make something so beautiful, would he ever care about a person like me?
These are questions that anyone of us could ask. Seeing the beauty of nature can lift our thoughts to the designer. In the Bible, in the first book called Genesis, we read that God created the world for everyone to enjoy. Just the fact that he created it and allows us to use it shows that he cares for every one of us.
In the book of John, we read that God cares about us so much that he sent his son to die for us. So the next time you see a beautiful part of God’s creation and questions try to flood your mind, allow them to come, and then search God’s work until you find answers for them.
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for phone fellowship: 888-6139 or 472-5799.
— Edwin Witmer
