In Luke we read of Jesus beginning his ministry. One day he entered a synagogue for public worship. He was given the scripture and asked to read a portion. Turning to the book of Isaiah, he read these words:
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the broken-hearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised. To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” (Luke 4:18-19)
Jesus then explained that this prophecy was fulfilled that day by his life and work. He then warned his audience that many people would reject his message and his mission and would therefore lose salvation.
This scriptural prophecy and the words of Jesus speak to us today. Our world is plagued with problems. But the love of God and the saving work of Jesus Christ are provided for all. Jesus heals broken hearts, and delivers from the bondages of abuse, lust and vice. He provides answers to the philosophical questions that haunt our race, lifting the veil of darkness and fear, providing vision and light. His work delivers from the power of sin and provides strength for spiritual life.
Worship services are held every Sunday at 9 a.m.
— Lyndon Burkholder
