“Is anyone thinking about Jesus’ birth?” This question was raised in our sermon this morning. Our speaker then outlined the purpose of Christ’s birth as described in the Gospels.
In Matthew 5, Jesus explained that he had come to fulfill the prophecies in the Old Testament. The sacrifice of Jesus’ life is the means of atonement that was anticipated in the rituals of the Old Testament. Jesus left the glory of heaven to minister on this Earth and then to give his life for our redemption.
Jesus came to bring judgement. His teaching reveals us for who we really are. But with judgement is offered saving grace. How will we respond? “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10)
Why did Jesus come? He came to save the world, one life at a time. This Christmas season we marvel at the gift of God in the birth of his son.
— Lyndon Burkholder
