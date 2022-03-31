Tranquility. Peace. Solitude.
These words convey a quiet mood, a restful atmosphere. Our heart beats slowly and our blood pressure descends. Relaxation and calm are appealing.
Sadly, the slow-paced good old days have come and gone. Society thrives on a constant whirl of living, perpetually side-tracked by countless diversions. Brains clutter with clamor, lyrics and conversation. Technology fascination preoccupies us: clips to watch, news to read, web pages to study, virtual games to play, texts to send. Fans are obsessed with sports heroes, musicians and movie stars and track their every move.
Yet humanity is no happier with the distracting racket. Where has silence gone? Can it even be found?
God promotes silence. He entreats that his creation be still, quiet enough to ponder life’s big questions. Jesus recommends finding closets where we can shut out the din of living and fellowship with him in secret. We likely won’t find God in the roaring chaos of the crowd; his voice is quiet and easily drowned out.
Weary of life’s commotion? Lay down your phone. Turn off your music and television. Find a quiet place to commune with God — any restful spot will do. Read your Bible. Meditate on God’s promises. Pray for guidance. God still whispers to those who take time to listen.
— Tyler Ebersole
