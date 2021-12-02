Flattery is insincere praise of another person, often with the intent to achieve personal gain. Is flattery a good thing? According to the Bible, the answer is no.
Proverbs 29:5 states, “A man that flattereth his neighbor spreadeth a net for his feet.” In this verse, the net refers to a snare that a hunter would spread out to catch a bird. So, flattery is like setting a trap for another person? How is that?
Flattery tempts a person to be proud (Psalm 12:3). Flattery is a way of enticing another person to do wrong (Proverbs 7:5). Flattery is akin to gossiping (Proverbs 20:19). Flattery deceives others (Psalm 12:2). It makes others feel that they are supported when, in reality, they are being set up for a fall. Often one who flatters is concealing selfish motives.
Flattery is a snare to the person who flatters as well as to the person flattered. How can we avoid the snare of flattery? We need to think more highly of others than of ourselves. Then we will see the good in others and we will be able to sincerely appreciate them and compliment them without flattering them.
— Clint Coakley
