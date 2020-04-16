We encourage all to read the Bible in this time of isolation.
More than 2,500 years ago, the prophet Isaiah experienced a change in his land (Isaiah 6). His king had died. This could have caused fear and unrest. But the prophet Isaiah experienced a vision that confirmed that God was still in control. He looked high above him and saw the Lord Jehovah. God was sitting on his throne. His power and his plan was not being thwarted. In spite of the changes that Isaiah and his fellowmen experienced, he could continue to trust in God.
Then Isaiah saw seraphims (heavenly beings) crying, “Holy, holy, holy” and the house of God was filled with smoke. What was Isaiah to do? He realized he was a human unworthy of standing in the presence of God. He cried, “Woe is me!” A seraphim stopped his praise long enough to bring a coal of fire from the altar to cleanse Isaiah’s lips and sin. Then, he could be in God’s presence and hear a message from God.
Today, God wants us to replace fear with faith in him. The virus of our day did not take him by surprise. He is still in control. He desires to cleanse our hearts of fear, selfishness and rebellion. He asks for us to give our lives in obedience to his Word. God promises to hear our sincere prayers and will bless a holy walk.
— Jason Zimmerman