In a recent worship service, we considered Psalm 46. The reading of this trustful psalm pointed our focus to the reality of a God greater than this world, who also is our “very present help in trouble.”
We humans are adept at worrying, at fearing the future in its worst forms. We feel helpless in the face of hate and deception that could destroy us. God may not remove our troubles, but he does promise to be with us through them, to be our refuge. God knows that our fears, unchecked, can distort reality and hollow out our confidence. This leaves us vulnerable to the claims of charlatans and hucksters offering some form of security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.