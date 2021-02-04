Greetings to one and all. I was inspired by the message brought to us in the Sunday morning sermon. We started by singing the song, “Trust and Obey,” and a question — are you finding happiness in trusting and obeying?
The question calls us to look deeper and understand what gives us happiness. As we think on that, we realize Christ is the ultimate source of happiness and it is by knowing him that we can have access to that happiness.
We read in Matthew 7:20 that those who follow Christ and know him will be known by the fruit their life produces.
We must look to see if the fruit we produce is good or bad. Jesus tells us in the Bible that not all who say, “Lord, Lord,” shall enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he that does the will of his father shall enter into heaven.
Make sure you are living today so that you will be among those who enter with Jesus into glory.
— Nevin Witmer
