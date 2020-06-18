Have you ever been wronged, mistreated, or been taken advantage of? Haven’t we all at some point? The Bible commands us to forgive. “And be ye kind … forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.” Forgiveness is “to renounce anger or resentment against someone.” That can be difficult and maybe even impossible without God’s help. But if we cannot forgive then God cannot forgive us either. Mark 11:25 “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.” Holding a grudge would cost you your place in heaven. 

You want forgiveness if you accidentally wrong someone, so follow the Golden Rule and forgive those who wrong you. The Bible even commands us to love those who wronged us. Now that certainly will take God’s help.

Maybe your adversary isn’t sorry for the wrong and continues to wrong you. Jesus taught to forgive without limit. That is how God treats us. Holding a grudge does no one any good. It ruins relationships and has adverse effects on your health.

Forgiving does not mean that there are no consequences for wrongdoing. Forgiveness means I can look the person who wronged me in the eye with no resentment for what he/she did to me and I will do what I can to help them be a better person. How much trouble would be avoided if we would all forgive as God forgives.

— Isaac Horst

