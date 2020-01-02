Christmas is history and we welcome the New Year. As we install the 2020 calendar, it is proper to reflect on the events of the past year.
How much goodwill has God extended to you this year? How many material goodwill gifts did you enjoy? Food, clothing, shelter. How much spiritual goodwill bounty did you experience? Peace, joy, hope.
God’s goodwill to us ought to prompt our goodwill to men. We have many opportunities to do good. Treating others as we wish to be treated is the foundation of goodwill to men. Recognizing others with a wave and “hello” is a simple expression of goodwill. Respect others by apologizing, forgiving, assisting and encouraging.
Have you felt discouraged because you believed no one noticed or appreciated you? How sad. However, “it is more blessed to give than to receive.” Try honing your goodwill tactics, and you will find inspiration.
Goodwill need not be costly or extravagant. Christ lived an example of humble generosity. Ultimately, Christ gave his life on the cross — the invaluable token of goodwill to men. “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will towards men” (Luke 2:14).
We welcome your attendance on Sunday morning at 9.
— David Hursh