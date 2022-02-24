In Sunday school we studied Isaiah 43. God has created and formed each person. So, he owns us simply because his creating hand formed us.
Humans often act like sheep without a shepherd. We tend to go our own way and not God’s way. History illustrates God’s desire for the Israelites, a people named after him. He wanted their exclusive adoration. But they often wanted to serve idols instead their creator. But God expressed how precious his chosen ones were and how he loved them. God delivered them from captivity and restored them to himself.
We have all been created by God. But all men have strayed from his will and fallen into bondage to sin. But today he calls everyone, including you and me, to depart from sin, give up our selfish ways, and be restored to him.
Those whom God has purchased through Jesus Christ are twice his children, first because he created them, and because he saved them. Regardless of your past, you can make the choice to be one of his children, too, and experience his forgiveness, love and deliverance.
— Jason Zimmerman
