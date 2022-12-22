Our sermon this morning focused on the theme of contentment. In Hebrews 13:5, “Be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, ‘I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.’” Contentment is possible when we realize God’s care for us and his ability to supply our needs. Everything we have is a gift from God. The things we call our own and the blessings we enjoy are not things that we deserve but rather gifts.
“We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and clothing let us be therewith content.” (1 Timothy 6:7-8)
It is important that we realize how tentative a grasp we have on earthly possessions. When we realize how short life is and how fleeting our need for and possession of earthly things is, we will realize that the things that we have are enough.
May we pursue contentment and gratitude so that our testimony may reflect that of the apostle in Philippians 4:11, “I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”
— Lyndon Burkholder
