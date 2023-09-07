If you joined in the recent flood cleanup, you certainly remember how difficult it was to remain clean. Even though a worker was wearing boots and gloves, the mud-soaked debris could leave tell-tale signs on his clothing.

In a spiritual way, we also are living in a contaminated world. James 1:27 exhorts us to keep ourselves unspotted from the world. Pure living begins by asking Jesus into our lives and becoming born again. We are then given a renewed mind which desires to think on noble and lovely things. We attempt to fill our thoughts of moral excellence.

