If you joined in the recent flood cleanup, you certainly remember how difficult it was to remain clean. Even though a worker was wearing boots and gloves, the mud-soaked debris could leave tell-tale signs on his clothing.
In a spiritual way, we also are living in a contaminated world. James 1:27 exhorts us to keep ourselves unspotted from the world. Pure living begins by asking Jesus into our lives and becoming born again. We are then given a renewed mind which desires to think on noble and lovely things. We attempt to fill our thoughts of moral excellence.
Psalm 119:11: “Thy word have I hid in my heart that I might not sin against thee.” Pondering thoughts from the Bible is one positive way to remain unspotted.
Another important step to holy living is carefully choosing our close friends. Friends should be those who bring the best out of us. If we find ourselves in a situation where we are tempted to do wrong — flee. God always shows himself strong toward those who ask for help.
The ultimate blessing of living a pure life is “blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”
Come join us in worship on Sunday morning as we worship a holy God.
