“God … hath in these last days spoken unto us by his son.” (Hebrews 1:1-2)
We have begun a series of studies in Hebrews in our adult Sunday school class. The teaching in this epistle explains the transition from the Old Testament to the New Testament. Sometimes it may seem that the old and new testaments disagree with each other but throughout this book we are reminded of the progression in God’s plan of redemption and the revelation of his word to humanity.
In Hebrews Chapter 1 we have considered God’s revelation to us through Jesus Christ. In the past God communicated through prophets and angels, but the ministry and message of Jesus far surpass that of previous messengers. From his position as the son of God, Jesus’ teaching is authoritative.
We are reminded of the superiority of God’s final revelation in the New Testament and the blessing and responsibility this involves. “Therefore, we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip. For … how shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation.” (Hebrews 2:1-3)
— Lyndon Burkholder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.