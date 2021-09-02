We all face unpleasant circumstances in life from time to time. Maybe it’s a flat tire on the way to work or someone who cheats us in a business deal. A natural tendency in these circumstances is to respond in anger, but Proverbs 14:17 tells us, “He that is soon angry dealeth foolishly.”
Why is it foolish to be angered? Anger is often a selfish response — we tend to think life owes us certain things and we become upset if our expectations are not met. If left unchecked, anger grows quickly, taking control of the mind and hindering rational thought patterns.
A person controlled by his anger loses self-control, bringing harm to others and to himself. Finally, anger brings shame and remorse.
Proverbs 16:32 shows us the better way: “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty, and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city.”
How can this be done? God’s grace in the heart gives power to overcome anger. Jesus left us a perfect example — enduring great injustice yet responding with love and forgiveness. God is in control of life’s circumstances.
An outlook of thankfulness and trust will help us to accept what he allows and respond properly. A heart full of concern for the good of others will have no room to harbor anger. God gives peace to those who follow his way.
— Merle Ehst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.