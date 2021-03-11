What is the worth of a child? All people, no matter age or size, are invaluable as created in God’s image. Children represent the beauty and safety of innocence within the provision of Christ.
Jesus took deliberate interest in children while he lived on this earth. Though busy with many responsibilities, he patiently called the children to himself. Parents came to have him touch their little ones. Jesus still loves little children and can still touch them with blessing through the lives of God-fearing adults.
Children need parents to show them how to live and love. However, big people learn from little people, too. Be humble like a child. They sense their helplessness and cling to parents for protection and guidance. We can find this stability in our God.
Be teachable like a child. They ask questions — many questions — and fully trust the answers given to them. When have you last sincerely asked for God’s input in your life? Crave soul rest like a child does. To maintain a clean conscience, a child needs parent-directed consequences for wrongdoing. Adults find cleansing for their souls by accepting salvation through Christ.
“Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.”
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for phone fellowship: 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— David Hursh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.