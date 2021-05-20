Appointments to the doctor, the dentist, the mechanic and the list can go on and on. We all know what it’s like to have appointments. Some we like and others we wish we could avoid. Some we get there early and others we get there late. Some, to our embarrassment, we forget and never show up and so we need to make another appointment.
Each person has an appointment he should try to be there on time. He should do everything in his power to never forget. He should not avoid it. He should not despise it. In fact, he should enjoy it. It is his daily meeting with God.
This should be the time of day that we enjoy the best. It is the time God speaks to us through his word, the Bible. It is the time we talk to God in prayer.
Why should we be so willing to spend this time with God? Some day you and I will have a divine appointment with God. We do not know when our life will end. But we can look forward to that meeting, if we have met him before in our daily appointments.
— Nelson Witmer
