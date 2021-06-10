Have you noticed the apple trees? The beauty and fragrance of springtime blossoms tell us the tree is alive and thriving. Yet an apple in the hand this fall will be the strongest proof of productivity.
Many Christians have experienced the wonder of being born again and have felt the gentle presence of the Holy Spirit. These testimonies are like blossoms and fragrance, but what is the fruit of the spirit? The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance (Galatians 5:22).
Let us examine the fruit called love. God is love. God loved us first before we promised to love him in return. He did not wait to love us until we made ourselves worthy of his love. In this way, God’s love for humanity is unconditional.
Our ability to love comes from God. Our native tendency is to give love only where we will receive love in return. God calls us to go a step farther in our relationships — he asks us to copy his example of unconditional love. To bare this Holy Spirit fruit of true love, we must have God’s love in our heart.
Love is a commitment. This means that love is more than an emotional response. It is a choice of the will and may not always be spontaneous. Loving when it is easy is like a fragrant blossom. Loving when we do not feel like it is the genuine fruit of the spirit.
— Jesse Hursh
