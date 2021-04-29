Have you been enjoying the signs of spring that are evident around us? Do they remind you of God — the creator of miracles?
Who but God could have created these things and established the orderliness of them? It is because of God’s sustaining power that the earth can burst forth with new life each spring.
Enjoy the beauties of nature around you and think of God.
Have you ever wondered if there is a purpose for living? Do you sometimes feel that life is meaningless? We can at times become discouraged with the pressures we face in life: pressures in relationships, pressures in finances, pressures in business. Is there a place to find encouragement and stability?
Yes, we can turn to God and his word when the pressures of life seem to be closing in on us. God is unchanging.
He is always there for us in the troubles we face. God offers us new life. This doesn’t mean that we will never face difficulties in life, but God does promise to be with us in his word.
It is because of God’s power at work in our lives that we can have new life in him.
Have you accepted the new life God offers?
— Anthony Gehman
