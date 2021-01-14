We were inspired in a recent meditation at church by considering the account of Jesus stilling the tempest at sea. In Mark 4, Jesus invited his disciples on a sail across the Sea of Galilee after a day of teaching.
Verse 37 says, “There arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship.” The disciples frantically awoke Jesus, who was peacefully sleeping, and implored his aid. At Jesus’ command, the wind ceased, and all was calm.
Most of us are probably not sailors, and we are not in a ship with Jesus today. But how many similar situations have we experienced where he is our only help? Is Jesus in your “boat?”
Many times, if we were closer to Jesus or called for his aid sooner, we would be less distressed by the storms we face. One thing I am inspired by is to grow in faith. Jesus’ words to his disciples were, “How is it that ye have no faith?” What would he say about my level of faith? Remember, God’s power really can do anything.
— Nevin Wadel
