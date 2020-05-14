Are you discouraged by or tired of the stay-at-home order? Let’s think about how this can be a blessing to us.
We can spend more quality family time together, or maybe take walks and enjoy nature and the beauty of spring. Beautiful, delicate flowers are starting to bloom.
Some of you may be thinking of planting a garden. You prepare the ground by tilling the soil. Next comes making rows and dropping in the seeds. Lastly, the seeds are covered and, in a week, or two little seedlings are pushing through the soil.
Do you ever stop and think about the miracle of new life and the God who created it?
In the Bible, Jesus tells of a sower who planted seed in a field. Some of the seed fell on good ground and some on stony ground. Some fell among thorns and on unprepared ground. Still others fell by the wayside and were eaten by birds.
Friends, today we must prepare the seed bed of our hearts to receive good seed. If we are letting seeds of kindness and love grow in our hearts, those around us will notice. When we speak kindly to our loved ones and spread cheer to our neighbors, we are planting good seed in their hearts as well. God will reward our efforts.
— Nevin Witmer