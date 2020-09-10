In this life we face sickness and death. We try hard to stay healthy and we like to think that our doctor is knowledgeable and able to help us. There are times, though, that our doctors are perplexed and unable to find the cause of our illnesses.
When Jesus was here, he healed the blind, the lame, the deaf and dumb and also those with leprosy. He even raised some from the dead.
Today we face things worse than physical sickness. Things like selfishness, crime, dishonesty and wickedness abound in the world around us. It seems to be a helpless, hopeless situation.
God is the answer. Do we have faith that in him that we can be victorious and find strength to live above defeat?
There is hope for every one of us to be made new and clean by the shed blood of Jesus. “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).
— Jason Zimmerman
