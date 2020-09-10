In this life we face sickness and death. We try hard to stay healthy and we like to think that our doctor is knowledgeable and able to help us. There are times, though, that our doctors are perplexed and unable to find the cause of our illnesses.

When Jesus was here, he healed the blind, the lame, the deaf and dumb and also those with leprosy. He even raised some from the dead.

Today we face things worse than physical sickness. Things like selfishness, crime, dishonesty and wickedness abound in the world around us. It seems to be a helpless, hopeless situation.

God is the answer. Do we have faith that in him that we can be victorious and find strength to live above defeat?

There is hope for every one of us to be made new and clean by the shed blood of Jesus. “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

— Jason Zimmerman

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.