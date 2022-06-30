Our studies in the book of Hebrews continued Sunday, focusing on Jesus as our high priest. Unlike the high priests of Old Testament times, Jesus’ work as our high priest continues today.
Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we have not a high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.”
While he lived on earth as a man, Jesus faced the temptations and trials of humanity. Through them all, he was perfect. This gives us courage to “come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
The work of a high priest included offering sacrifices for the sins of the people. Jesus gave himself as the perfect sacrifice for our sin. His sacrifice on calvary took away the need for us to offer sacrifices for our sins. Today, Jesus’ perfect sacrifice is the only atonement for sin. We praise God for the gift of redemption.
— Timothy Hursh
