“The Fruit of the Spirit is ... goodness.” (Galatians 5:22) When we allow God to fill us with his spirit, then goodness will spring forth from our lives.
Goodness must first be a way of thinking. Proverbs 23:7 says, “for as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” Thoughts precede actions. Therefore, if we are thinking right, then we will do right.
Our speech should be seasoned with goodness. It affects how we talk about God. It should be evident in the way we talk to our family and friends. It also will govern the things we say about our neighbor or about the person who wronged us. lt will regulate our words when our patience is tried.
Goodness makes us willing to serve others. It motivates us to joyfully serve whether our acts of kindness are noticed or appreciated.
Goodness makes us alert to the needs of others. Perhaps our neighbor would be glad for some help with the garden or flower beds. Or maybe a friend is experiencing difficult circumstances. Be there for them. Let them know you care.
Goodness makes us generous. It motivates us to keep on giving even when we receive nothing in return. God is good to each of us. He is expecting us to allow goodness to flow from our lives.
— Timothy Hursh
