Currently we are studying the book of 2 Chronicles for our Sunday School lessons. This past Sunday, we discussed the interesting character of Joash.
At the tender age of 7, Joash began to reign over the kingdom of Judah. (2 Chronicles 24) His uncle Jehoiada was vital to his success and Joash enjoyed prosperity as he set about rebuilding the temple of God and restoring the Old Testament offerings.
But then Jehoiada died and Joash was persuaded to leave true worship and turn to the groves and idols of false gods. God endeavored to warn him by sending prophets, but Joash stubbornly insisted in his idol worship. Therefore, God allowed the enemy nation of Syria to kill the princes of Judah and plunder the land. Joash was left in very poor physical condition and his own servants ended up slaying him in his bed.
Many of us have had Jehoiada’s in our lives. Maybe it was our parents or grandparents or someone else who took an interest in our spiritual success. God gives everyone an opportunity to repent and serve him. Let’s seize these opportunities before judgment falls on the wicked.
— Josiah Nolt
