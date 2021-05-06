“The lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the lord will come as a thief in the night …” (2 Peter 3:9-10a). Peter wrote that in the last days there will be scoffers who will ask, “Where is the promise of his coming?” and will reject it. But we know that Jesus is coming again.
The Lord is not delaying his coming for reasons that men sometimes use to delay their promises. He has not forgotten about it, nor is he unable to fulfill his work. But rather, he is “long suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish.” He desires that all would repent that none would be lost. How merciful is God to mankind, giving opportunity to turn to him before he brings all men to judgment.
But finally, “the day of the Lord will come.” God will not extend mercy to unrepentant sinners forever. Today is the day of opportunity and repentance. “As the Holy Ghost saith, today if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, in the day of temptation in the wilderness.” (Hebrews 3:7-8).
— Curtis Steiner
