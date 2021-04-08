When settlers in the past were looking for a place to live, the most important thing was to find a good source of water. Usually that source was a lake or a well-running river. Water was a source of life for the early pioneer.
Waterpower ground corn to meal, sawed the timber for homes, watered gardens and fields, and often provided a means of contact to other settlers.
Now compare this to spiritual water. Today we all need a source of spiritual water. Thankfully Jesus provides all the water that we could ever need. In the Bible it says, “Whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.” Each person should want a way to access this water of life.
The way to get filled is to read the Bible and follow what it says. When we apply biblical principles to our life today, we find the power in the river of life. A great way to find encouragement in our life is to talk to a friend who loves the Lord. Many times, talking to a godly friend will help us find the best way to use the resources the river of life gives us.
So, when you feel the need for spiritual water, just remember that there is always plenty at the river of life, which flows from God.
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for fellowship: 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— Eldon Witmer
