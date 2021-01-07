The scriptures open with these words, “In the beginning, God…”
Was this the beginning of God? No, but God was in the beginning. We understand that this marked the beginning of time. God does not have a beginning. He is eternal.
Psalm 90:2: “Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou are God.”
This concept is hard for us to grasp and so we accept it by faith.
“In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth.” Several times, the biblical record has these words, “And God said … and it was so.” He spoke and something was made from nothing. What a powerful God. He is able to create and to sustain his creation. He formed the earth and filled it with living creatures.
And, then in the beginning, God created man. In his own image he created a creature into which he breathed “the breath of life and man became a living soul.” This was not said of any of the other creation.
Do you feel like life has no purpose and there is no reason for your existence? This is not how God feels about you. You are special to God because he made you in his likeness. Why did he make you? Because he desires to fellowship with you.
Do you wish fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for phone fellowship — 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— Nelson Steiner
