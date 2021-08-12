“The horse is prepared against the day of battle, but safety is of the Lord.” (Proverbs 21:31)
Millenniums ago, one of the strongest domesticated animals was the horse. They were strong, swift and fearless. Riding a horse was more advantageous than just being on foot. Warriors felt secure and invincible sitting astride such an intimidating creature.
If we fast forward time several centuries, we find things that make us feel safe today. Soldiers trust in tanks, grenades and machine guns. Wealthy property owners appreciate high-tech alarm systems. Travelers put confidence in airbags, seatbelts and other modern safety features. Health-compromised people believe in the intelligence of doctors and researchers. Job holders have faith in the honesty of financial institutions, convinced that their hard-earned dollars are secure.
Americans put credence in the local police force or in the capable military for world disturbances. The elderly feels at rest since receiving their COVID-19 vaccination. Society trusts in insurance policies that give a margin of safety for economic failure or unexpected heath challenges.
Mankind likes to feel safe. We have an inborn sense of dependence on something or someone bigger than ourselves. Because we are finite humans made of dust, we feel vulnerable. The recent pandemic has magnified those helpless feelings. But it’s our frailty that forces us to seek the peaceful safety that only God can give. Our lives are already in his hands. Let’s put our trust there.
— Tyler Ebersole
