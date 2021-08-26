In Jeremiah 2:13 the prophet describes people who were forsaking the fountain of living waters and were trying to quench their thirst by drinking from cistern water. The contrast between these two sources of water illustrates a vast difference of soul satisfaction. Even though they had access to the refreshing nourishment for their souls, they chose to ignore God’s provisions.
Truly we should understand the blessings offered to us by his spirit of peace in our hearts. The Bible is a supply of inspiration that adds life to our inner being. Real joy and purpose come from partaking of this living source.
Our tendency as men and women is to find spiritual fulfillment with tangible expressions. While gratifying sensual appetites seems appealing, we soon realize the emptiness of heart at the end of the day. The supposed expectation of desires is short-lived. And as we continue to try filling our lives with earthly pleasures, our spiritual needs still exist.
May we have faith to commit ourselves to God and drink of true heart fulfillment. Then our souls can be nourished and we will experience lasting refreshment.
Come join us at our church in Wolcott at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning — together we can refresh our souls at the fountain of living water.
— Marlin Wadel
